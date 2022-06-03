The Australian Services Union has rejected Horsham Rural City Council's third-party investigator nomination to probe its workplace bullying concerns.
ASU executive president Billy King reinforced the union's calls for an independent inquiry following initial communications between the union and HRCC.
Council first received a letter from the ASU on May 6, 2022, containing "general allegations" of bullying.
The Mail-Times understands that the council proposed approaching an employment lawyer and investigations consultant with WorkLogic in Perth to investigate the claims "once they are detailed by the ASU".
However, the union rejected this offer out of fear it could be "filtered through the council's lawyers", with Mr King describing it as "circling the wagons".
Mr King said it would likely make the investigation subject to legal professional privilege, with the council having complete discretion on transparency of the process.
"Addressing serious workplace culture issues needs an open approach where employees can come forward without concern of reprisal and know the process will be fair and transparent," he said.
The ASU has also criticised the council for putting more effort into damage control than ensuring staff feel safe to raise their concerns.
"Horsham Rural City's efforts at damage control have made it even more difficult for staff to come forward with their concerns," Mr King said.
"Papering over a serious problem with workplace culture does nothing to improve the work environment for Horsham Rural City workers. It makes things worse."
The Council has dismissed the idea that it is sweeping concerns under the rug, informing the Mail-Times that it has asked for details of the allegations.
Council has written to the ASU in response requesting specific information required for the claims to be investigated but has not yet received this information, the Mail-Times understands.
"HRCC remains committed to an independent investigation and will continue engaging with the union to achieve this outcome," a spokesperson said.
"It is unacceptable that Horsham Rural City council has brushed aside the ASU's concerns with a toxic workplace."
"Horsham Rural City Council employees have a right to a workplace free of bullying and intimidation."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
