The Wimmera Mail-Times

Discussions continue between Horsham Rural City Council and ASU over bullying investigation

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
June 3 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UMBRAGE: The ASU has reiterated its concerns after HRCC proposed an investigator based in Perth. Picture: FILE

The Australian Services Union has rejected Horsham Rural City Council's third-party investigator nomination to probe its workplace bullying concerns.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.