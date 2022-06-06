Hindmarsh Shire draft budget 2022-23 out for public comment

TOURISM and community infrastructure spending are two key initiatives outlined in Hindmarsh Shire Council's 2022-23 draft budget.
Councillors approved the draft document at a council meeting on June 1, which will now undertake a public feedback period.
Overall, general rates in the council area will increase by 1.75 per cent, the municipal rate cap set by the Victorian government in December 2021.
Capital expenditure works totaled $8.99 million and included many key projects such as upgrades for the Nhill Aerodrome, the Davis Park redevelopment and additional cabins at the Dimboola, Rainbow and Jeparit caravan parks.
Councillor Wendy Bywaters, who moved the budget motion at the meeting, said
"The draft budget is informed by our community plan, and this is where we all fight around the table for bits and pieces that we want," she said.
"There is something else I would like to see in a future budget, and that is money towards our aboriginal people in the Dimboola and Jeparit.
"I am happy and proud of what we have done as a council."
Silo Art in the shire was given a $700,000 contribution, $45,000 was given to the Yurunga Homestead and Pioneer Museum, and $20,000 has been set aside for tourism signage, $12,000 was also given towards the Rainbow Desert Enduro.
For infrastructure spending, a total of $571,902 was put aside for road resealing.
Seal road projects totalled $513,046, and road resheeting and footpaths totalled $228,313 and $163,296, respectively.
Public submissions for the draft budget will be open from Thursday, June 2 until Friday, June 24.
To view the draft 2022/23 Budget and make a submission, visit www.hindmarsh.vic.gov.au/Draft-Budget-2022-2023.
