The Wimmera Mail-Times

Hindmarsh Shire 2022-23 draft budget released for public comment

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 6 2022 - 7:19am, first published 5:00am
Hindmarsh Shire draft budget 2022-23 out for public comment

TOURISM and community infrastructure spending are two key initiatives outlined in Hindmarsh Shire Council's 2022-23 draft budget.

Local News

