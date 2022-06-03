Winter cam with a vengeance this week and by this we don't just mean the sub zero temperatures and flurries of snow that are ot irregular to western Victoria.
Worse is the very real impact a long winter is likely to have on those who can least afford it; the homeless or those who on welfare, fixed incomes have felt the pinch of the cost of living.
Australians, faced with soaring petrol prices now back above $2 a litre, gas prices that have literally gone through the roof, and skyrocketing electricity prices, are heading into what is going to be a very bleak winter for millions.
Advertisement
An unfortunate consequence of moving from opposition to government in what are euphemistically called "interesting times" is that the incoming administration is immediately responsible for everything it has spent the last three years accusing its predecessors of bungling.
Although the Albanese government has had some early wins, its longer term success or failure will be defined by its response to the cost of living crisis
As a result of the so-called "perfect storm" on energy price rises, the near certainty of another interest rate hike on Tuesday, wage stagnation and inflation at levels not seen since the 1980s, Jim Chalmers appears to be caught on the horns of a dilemma.
If he sticks with the "tough love" approach he outlined on Wednesday, where he effectively ruled out extending the fuel price excise cut beyond September 28, the Albanese government's standing will take a massive hit when the cost of petrol and diesel goes up by 22 cents a litre.
But if he were to announce an extension he would immediately be attacked by the opposition, economists and the media for running up billions of dollars more in debt to deal with a "short-term" problem.
Mr Chalmers's decision to rule out additional cost of living assistance until the October budget at the earliest is also courageous. Whether or not he can maintain this position against possible opposition within the Labor caucus remains to be seen.
Australians, particularly those on low and fixed incomes, want, and deserve, certainty about what the government is going to do to help them.
If they have to wait until the spring to find out, there could be a considerable amount of buyer's remorse.
The PM knows full well how Scott Morrison's bungled response to the bushfire emergency was an albatross around his neck for an entire term.
In view of this, does Mr Albanese have the courage to give his Treasurer a free hand, or he will intervene? Either decision would have lasting consequences.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.