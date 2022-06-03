The Wimmera Mail-Times

Winter of discontent looms for Labor

June 3 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Winter cam with a vengeance this week and by this we don't just mean the sub zero temperatures and flurries of snow that are ot irregular to western Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.