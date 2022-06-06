Winter has arrived and with it, a round of thrillers, tenacity and cold, wet conditions that resulted in exception performances across the region.
In the Horsham District Football Netball League A Grade competition, ladder-leaders Kalkee held off a spirited challenge from Swifts in blustery conditions at North Park, prevailing by just two points.
Katie Ruwoldt and Jenna Bywaters were the Kees' best, while Zanetta Hosking starred for the Swifts.
Meanwhile at Pimpinio, Kaniva-Leeor recorded a strong win over the home side 57 to 29. Abby Croft was impressive for the visitors, while Jayde Ellis was the Tigers' best.
Noradjuha-Quantong also enjoyed a convincing win, downing the Panthers 69 to 31.
Shannon Couch and Yolanda Molineaux lead the Bombers from the front, while Kiarah House and Gemma Morgan were the pick of the Panthers.
Edenhope-Apspley and Harrow-Balmoral battled all afternoon, but it was the Saints who prevailed 39 to 28. Carlee Feder was the Saints' best, while Megan Little notched a notable performance for the Roos.
In the football, Harrow-Balmoral continued their ominous form by demolishing contenders Edenhope-Apsley by 62 points.
Gregory Hamilton was the Roos' best, while Saint Timothy Mcintyre again showed his class.
Jeparit-Rainbow outlasted a challenge from Natimuk, with a seven-goal final term blowout giving the Storm a 58-point win and percentage boost.
Jay Kirwood kicked nine goals for the visitors to get best on ground honours.
In another clash of flag hopefuls, Rupanyup put last year's minor premiers Noradjuha-Quantong to the sword by 41 points.
The Panthers held the Bombers goalless in the first term and weathered a second-quarter fightback to win convincingly.
Taylors Lake and Laharum played out a thriller at Dock Lake, with the Demons coming from 24 points down at the final change to win a memorable encounter.
Kalkee have made a statement by comfortably defeating Swifts by 33 points at North Park and holding the home side to just one goal.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
