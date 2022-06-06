There were thrillers galore across the Wimmera Football Netball League as wintry conditions made football hard work and wins ever harder.
The two sides tussled in wintry conditions at Davis Park for much of the afternoon, with the Tigers emerging the victor by just two points, sending the home crowds into jubilation.
Meanwhile, 2021 minor premiers Minyip-Murtoa came from behind to notch a one-point win over Stawell at Murtoa.
Things looked dire for the home side as they lurched to a goalless opening term, and remained 11 points down at the final change.
The Burras were almost left to rue their chances, kicking 5.14 from 19 shots on goal.
Will Holmes and Lachlan Johns helped the home side over the line, while George Manton and Jackson Dark almost lead the Warriors to victory.
The Horsham Saints recorded their second win of the year by 24 points against the Warrack Eagles thanks for a blistering six-goal first quarter.
The Eagles kicked five goals to one in the second, but the Saints managed to hold onto their lead, lifted by the return of Sam Clyne in his second game back.
Elsewhere, Ararat kept their winning streak alive in a scrappy affair against the Demons at City Oval.
Horsham had more scoring opportunities - 21 to 19 - but failed to convert their chances, allowing the Rats to sneak away with a 13 point win on the road.
In A Grade netball, Horsham have stretched their lead over the competition with a 16-point win at home over the Rats.
Grace Manserra and Georgia Hiscock were the Demons' best, while Imogen Worthy and Georgia Carberry were efficient in attack. Raquel Scott and Hayley Holmes were the Rats' best.
Like the football, the Burras and Warriors match at Murtoa was a thriller. The two sides remained neck in neck for much of the match, with Minyip-Murtoa eventually able to net a three-point win.
Tamika Mentha and recruit Faith McKenzie starred for the home side, while Lisa Fleming and Tess O'Callaghan shone for Stawell.
The Saints managed to sneak a come from behind win over the Eagles after being seven points down at three-quarter-time.
Abby Hallam starred for the Saints, while Emma Koschitzke was the standout Eagle.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
