The battle for 2025; Nhill's history making day

The elevation of Peter Dutton and David Littleproud to the leadership of the Coalition parties marks the beginning of the 2025 election campaign.
Yes, the dust has just settled on the 2022 offensive, but the conservative leaders, and their deputies, Sussan Ley and Senator Perin Davey, are pinning their hopes on to knock Labor out of office after just one term.
Advertisement
Mr Dutton, despite attempts to recast him as a more moderate and less divisive figure, made no pretence about wanting to reinvent himself, or to have had a "real Julia" moment.
"I'm not going to change, but I want people to see the entire person I am, and reserve and make their own judgements when they meet me," he said.
This could be seen as a reference to the former prime minister and self-described "bulldozer" Scott Morrison's pledge to soften his approach if he had been re-elected to government.
It's probably the best tack for the new Opposition Leader, arguably the strongest choice out of what is now a very shallow Liberal frontbench talent pool, to take.
His reputation as a pragmatic headkicker with strongly conservative views definitely precedes him.
Any attempt, at this early stage, to present as a post-epiphanous New Age man who found a Damascene moment in his party's electoral defeat would ring very hollow indeed.
Former Nationals MP Peter McGauran put it well last week: "Peter is who he is ... people have to be authentic."
It doesn't get much more authentic for the former defence minister than to describe China under President Xi Jinping as the biggest challenge Australia has faced since World War II, and to stand behind the Coalition's existing climate change policy.
He clearly believes the best pathway to victory for the LNP three years from now will be if Labor fails to negotiate the economic headwinds that made a significant contribution to the defeat of the Morrison government.
Daisy Thomas helps Nhill to first win in 1029 days
A lot has been said about Dale Thomas' trip up the Western Highway on Saturday.
The 2010 AFL premiership player helped the Nhill Tigers slay the Southern Mallee Giants in a thriller at Davis Park.
The two sides tussled in wintry conditions for much of the afternoon, with the Tigers emerging the victor by just two points, sending the home crowds into jubilation.
More than 1500 people watched Thomas celebrate the win with his teammates on the field, and later, anyone who could squeeze in the clubrooms watched Daisy belt out a somewhat similar club song.
Although Wimmera Mail-Times journalist Matt Hughes finished up with the paper on Friday - en route to a new role with The Standard in Warrnambool - he joined workmate Alex Blain to cover the marquee match.
To date, the below video has been viewed more than 60,000 times and the main story reached more than 40,000 people on Facebook.
Advertisement
It's not everyday that we put a football game on the front page of the paper, especially a club that only won a midseason game, but it was evident the importance of the game to the Nhill community and the Wimmera.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.