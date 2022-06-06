Bryson Baker pulled on the Pimpinio Tigers jumper for the 500th time in the club's round eight 88 point victory over Kaniva Leeor United in the HDFNL.
Baker's family and friends watched on as he celebrated the milestone game in style, kicking two final quarter goals.
"I really enjoyed the day," he said.
"I had a lot of people there to watch me and they had a banner made for me which was really nice.
"I played three quarters in the back pocket then when the game was in the pocket I managed to get forward and kick a couple of goals."
The 49 year old started playing for the club's reserve side in 1989, before breaking through for his first senior game in 1990.
"I grew up around the club, I have pretty much been involved all of my life," Baker said.
"I have got my nephew who is playing, all of my uncles and grandpa all played at the club too.
"I started at age five doing the scoreboard and whatever was needed until I was old enough to play.""After 20 years in the seniors I played my last senior game in 2013 at the age of 40."
Baker was able to play in the 2006 senior premiership side, after being left out of the 2005 drought breaking flag.
"That would definitely be my biggest highlight, that's for sure," he said.
"After missing out the previous year, I was really proud to make the team and play in a premiership.
"Another highlight I probably have is in 2018 when I played a game with my two sons (Mackay and Harvey).
"My oldest son is playing senior footy and the other one gave up after a couple of years but he is back playing in the reserves at the moment."
Baker considered retirement 16 years ago, however he hasn't looked back since, amassing another 200 games.
"In the 2006 premiership year I played my 300th game in our first final and after I was 34 and could have easily retired," he said.
"After the premiership my sons started playing football so I had to stay involved and ended up playing another 200 games."
Baker said 2022 may be his last year playing for the Tigers and with the Pimpinio Reserves in the hunt for a finals spot, one final tilt at a flag may be on the cards.
"At this stage I think (retirement) it will be at season's end," he said.
"Hopefully we get a chance to play finals and get a chance to go deep.
"If it is the end I have had a great time with a great club, I wouldn't change a thing."
