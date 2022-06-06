Travellers along the Western Highway are expected to be delayed following an incident on Monday, June 6.
Emergency services were alerted of the incident near Green Lake Road just after 5.40pm.
Two emergency vehicles are currently working on a road trap on the highway near the corner of Green Lake Road.
More to come.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
