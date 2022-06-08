A new Wimmera-based PhD scholarship program looks to explore the issue of family and domestic violence in the region.
Women's Health Grampians is partnering with Federation University to create a new scholarship opportunity, which will provide the resources for a student to undertake three years of research in the region.
The research will focus on domestic violence and will be based out of Federation University's Future Regions Research Centre, part of the university's Wimmera campus.
Future Regions Research Centre lead researcher Dr Cathy Tischler said it would be the first time the centre has taken on a PhD student since its founding in February 2022.
"In conducting our research activity in the region, we realised that the issue of family violence is a very significant one that could do with some more resourcing," she said.
"Because of that, we at the university have made it a priority to make it happen, and we are supporting it with our centre's resources.
"Women's Health Grampians were also really keen to see some more work done in this space, so they are also supporting the scholarship in the region."
The Wimmera and Grampians regions have some of the highest family violence rates in the state.
According to Crime Statistics Agency data, for the year ending in September 2021, the Horsham and Northern Grampians local government areas had a higher family incident rate per 100,000 people than the state average.
Compared to a Victorian state average of 1556.6 family incidents per 100,000 people, Horsham had 2704.8 per 100,000 and the Northern Grampians had 2,882.8 per 100,000 - the highest in the Wimmera.
The numbers put the Northern Grampians local government area as the fifth-highest region in the state for domestic violence, and Horsham at eighth.
Dr Tischler said the successful PhD scholarship applicant would work closely with Women's Health Grampians and the Future Regions Research Centre.
"It involves obviously some significant research efforts, and also talking to people in the region, engaging with professionals in the region around the issues in the family violence space," she said.
"What we would love to get from the research is a deeper understanding of the complexity of family violence as an issue, and also to understand the steps and resources we might need to adequately tackle the problem."
Dr Kelsey Macdonald, another lead researcher at the Future Regions Research Centre, said they hoped to gain a greater understanding of why domestic violence numbers were higher in the region - and use the research to create solutions.
"It is a really significant issue, and we really want to understand why this might be the case, why it is higher up here," she said.
"Is it due to isolation? Is it due to less financial independence in relationships? Is it a cultural thing?
"There are all sorts of areas that need more investigations, so that we can more effectively target the resources that exist to respond to the problem or attend to the problem in the first place."
For more information, visit: https://federation.edu.au/research/graduate-research-school/hdr-scholarships/industry-and-project-specific-scholarships.
