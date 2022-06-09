An $8.3 million project looks to provide 36 new, fully-serviced units in Horsham, addressing a lack of healthcare worker accommodation.
Grampians Health has partnered with Ballarat-based developer Elmstone Group to deliver a collection of units, which will service Horsham's long and short-term healthcare workers as they move to the city.
This comes as the regional healthcare sector struggles to attract qualified workers out to the regions, and find places for them to stay during their tenure.
Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser said in the past the health service has rented houses for its workers and aims to take the pressure off the city's rental market by providing more accommodation.
"We currently rent houses across Horsham for specialists and their families, who are recruited both locally and from overseas, and rotating interns and nurse agency staff," he said.
"This development will free up those rentals for the community. Providing high-quality brand new accommodation will also provide an incentive to staff locating to Horsham.
"This is an immediate benefit of coming together as Grampians Health, that we have been able to think creatively about one of our biggest issues and work collaboratively with partners to get the project up and running."
All apartments will be self-contained with individual bathrooms and private kitchenettes, and four apartments will be of accessible design to cater for staff and families with accessibility needs.
Ballarat developer Elmstone Property Group, who specialises in rental accommodation, will lead the development of the units.
Work will begin on the units in 2023 and was expected to take 15 months to complete.
Elmstone Property Group director Stuart Benjamin said the developer was looking to use a Horsham building company for the project and expected about 100 jobs to come from the construction phase.
"In terms of our building company, we have about 200 contractors who are permanent full-time contractors with us, and this project will take at least 15 months to complete," he said.
"So we are talking about at least 100 jobs here in Horsham."
He said the developers were still working with Grampians Health and the council to determine an exact location for the new apartments, maintaining they would be walking distance from the hospital.
"We have identified a couple of sites. We have preferred locations, obviously close to the hospital, but we want to get a site that is large enough to construct $8 million worth of properties," he said.
"A lot of the people who come out here to work may not drive, and that might seem strange to those of us that live in rural Victoria.
"But if you are coming from Fitzroy you could easily be a 25-year-old healthcare worker who does not drive."
The new units have been commissioned off the back of increasing stress on Horsham's buying and rental market.
Grampians Health allocations officer Dianne Schmidt, who arranges and works with newcomers to the health service, said the health service has lost trained professionals due to the lack of viable accommodation in the area.
"Accommodation is not the easiest to find, but we try to help them in the best way we can and point them in the direction of real estate agents," she said.
"I have lost pharmacists, social workers and nurses over the past 12 months because they can't get accommodation here in Horsham."
Ms Schmidt said the issue could often be compounded as the new workers had no rental history before coming to work in Horsham, lowering their chance of rental approval.
"We had another graduate who started here in April. She has her own house in Melbourne and wanted to come and do her grad year in Horsham. Because she had no rental history they didn't even look at her," she said.
"It made me stand back and realise how much of an issue housing is around here."
