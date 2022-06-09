The Wimmera Mail-Times

Grampians Health to build 36 new units for healthcare staff

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADERSHIP: Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser (left), Horsham Rural City Council chief executive Sunil Bhalla, Wimmera Development Association lead development officer Chris Sounness, Mayor Robyn Gulline and Elmstone Property Group director Stuart Benjamin. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

An $8.3 million project looks to provide 36 new, fully-serviced units in Horsham, addressing a lack of healthcare worker accommodation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.