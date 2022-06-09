HORSHAM College students were given a science-flavoured lesson on the mining industry, as part of an excursion to the Stawell Gold Mine.
On May 16, Year eight science students from the college were given a tour of the mine site to learn more about the engineering, earth science, metallurgy and geology roles in mining.
Students got to hear from a range of people working in the industry, from science to machine operation, and were shown what a day's work looked like at the site.
One student said it was interesting to learn outside of classroom environment.
"It was interesting to see the core samples used to decide where to mine," they said.
"It was nice not to be in the class room, and see how what we learn in the classroom can be used in a mine."
