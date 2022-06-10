Inflation just the tip of the iceberg

No wonder they call economics the dismal science.
Even the normally smiley Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, has been looking a bit grim in his media appearances as he rolls out daily servings of bad news on the economic front.
"(This) could lead the Reserve Bank of Australia to tighten monetary policy more aggressively, with potential negative implications for consumption, investment and economic growth more generally," the OECD said.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the report is an important contribution to the understanding of the substantial challenges facing the economy.
"High and rising inflation, rising interest rates and falling real wages all have consequences for our economy at a time of serious international uncertainty as well," Dr Chalmers told AAP.
Is that a touch of grey we're seeing around his temples?
The energy shock, supply chain interruptions, inflation, cost-of-living pressures, rising interest rates, acute skills shortages - the list goes on. The gloss on the shiny unemployment figures the former government used to lavish praise on itself will soon be dulled if things get worse - and indications are they will.
History shows when interest rates rise - as they have to if inflation is to be tamed - recession often follows. But if the R word is scary enough, the S word - stagflation - is even scarier.
Stagflation visited itself on the developed economies after the oil shock of the 1970s. Because the price of energy shot up, so did the cost of manufacturing. Demand subsequently fell and unemployment grew but prices remained high because of ill-considered government stimulatory interventions. Living standards dropped. High inflation and economic stagnation entered into a toxic relationship which took years to untangle. Let's hope it doesn't rear its ugly head again.
Tradies are a handy barometer of the state of the economy. One recently talked of mates refusing to offer quotes beyond seven days out because the cost of materials was rising so sharply. He said some had to scale back the work they did because they couldn't get labourers, one so much so he was downing tools and retiring early.
It was not just the war in Ukraine or China's COVID-related supply chain issues causing problems. A huge chunk of Australia's softwood stock was lost when plantations were incinerated in the Black Summer fires.
There are stories of galloping prices across the economy. Even the humble iceberg lettuce is now fetching up to $10 a pop, thanks to a spike in transport and fertiliser costs, both courtesy of the Ukraine war. The mid-week san choy bao - once a fun, low-cost meal option - is now looking more like a luxury.
Fast food giant KFC announced it will be blending lettuce and cabbage in products in stories throughout NSW, Victoria, Queensland, ACT and Tasmania due to shortages of the vegetable. A statement from the fast food company said the recent floods in NSW and Queensland had caused the shortage.
And Jim Chalmers says inflation is only going to get worse before it gets better. He has some tricky footwork ahead of him if he is to avoid the avalanche rumbling down the mountain.
