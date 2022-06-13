The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham interschool basketball tournament | PHOTOS

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 13 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUNG players from across the city gathered at the Horsham Basketball Stadium as part of an inter-school basketball tournament.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.