Horsham interschool basketball tournament | PHOTOS

YOUNG players from across the city gathered at the Horsham Basketball Stadium as part of an inter-school basketball tournament.
Horsham Primary School, Horsham West, Ss Michael and John and Holy Trinity Lutheran College students battled it out in a day of fun for the schools' junior teams.
See our photos from the June 10 event.
