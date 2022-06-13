Two Wimmera football clubs that were in discussions about a potential merger have called time on the talks and will continue as separate entities.
According to a joint-statement released on social media on Thursday, June 9, by the Nhill and District Sporting Club and Kaniva-Leeor Football Netball Club, the di
"Since commencing the 2022 season, both committees have discussed future aspirations and what will be the best outcome for their club moving forward," the statement, released on social media, said.
"After having these discussions within the clubs, we have agreed to continue as separate entities."
"As a result, the discussions for an amalgamation have ceased."
Nhill plays in the Wimmera Football Netball League, while Kaniva-Leeor United plays in the Horsham District Football Netball League.
In January, the clubs published a joint statement regarding discussions of a potential amalgamation in the future.
"It is clear that the landscape for grassroots sporting clubs has changed over time and the declining and ageing population is having a negative impact on player and volunteer numbers of our small clubs," the January 2022 statement said.
It is not the first time such a deal has been proposed, with a temporary, 12-month merger on the cards in early 2021.
Kaniva-Leeor club members voted in favour of joining forces with Nhill for twelve months, however Nhill vetoed the deal after surveying members' opinions.
At the time, then-Nhill president Ash Dickinson said that the club was looking for more long-term stability.
"A majority of our members would have preferred a more permanent arrangement," he told the Wimmera Mail-Times in 2021.
The sustainability of both clubs was mentioned in the joint-statement, with a lack of numbers for both clubs being partly behind the clubs' opening talks.
Both Kaniva-Leeor and Nhill had player numbers negatively impacted by border restrictions between South Australia and Victoria in 2021.
"Both the KLUFNC and NDSC are working hard to ensure that both clubs remain viable and sustainable into the future, both on and off the sporting fields and courts," the clubs said on Facebook on Thursday. .
"The committees of KLUFNC and NDSC would like to thank their members and communities for their support and look forward to what the future brings.
"No further comments will be made to the media at this point."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
