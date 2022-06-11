IT WAS a celebratory day for the Warrack Eagles as they hosted Dimboola in the only contest of football and netball for the Queen's Birthday long weekend in both the Wimmera league and District league.
In cold slightly breezy conditions, the stage was set for the building crowd to enjoy a day out at the football and netball, for everyone across the region.
Advertisement
First up in the marquee games of the day was A Grade netball at 11am - and wasn't it a performance.
With the home crowd spurring on their winless side, the game was Warrack Eagles' for the taking, and that they did.
Goal-for-goal in the first quarter set the intensity for the game - the Roos getting a few late goals to go two up at the first break to secure a 12-10 score.
But it was a monster of a second-quarter from the Eagles that ensured the victory was there for the taking.
A tough season for 2022 so far, the players rallied and were impressive in their defensive turnovers, particularly through the midfield. Just before halfway through the second, a long solid pass from about the centre circle between Warrack Eagles Emma Koschitzke to goalie Lucy Morcom set the wheels in motion after scores were level for the next seven to eight minutes of dominance from the home team.
Morcom piled on 13 individual goals in the second as Warrack Eagles took a commanding lead of 10, from a 20-goal quarter to eight in the second.
The pressure didn't stop there and Warrack Eagles managed to extend their lead by three more, a three-quarter time score of 41-28 was going to make it hard for Dimboola to make a come back in the last.
OTHER NEWS:
Warrack Eagles fought it out to the end and walked away with their first win of the season, a 23-goal win - 56-33.
Warrack Eagles' defenders Kiani Stewart and Siubhan Cheney were named in the best alongside Lucy Morcom with 35 goals to her name.
Across on the oval, the fairytale day of celebrations was slightly soured as Dimboola managed to take control of the second half of the senior game and walked away 41-point winners.
Warrack Eagles were celebrating the club's 21st birthday and a range of premierships reunions including the ever-special 2002 flag.
The young Warrack Eagles' players put on a show early in the piece in what was an entertaining game.
Kicking against a three-goal advantage wind, the home side knew they were in with a show at the first break was the scores ticked over 1.1.(7) to 4.3 (27).
Despite the buffer, the breeze did make a difference. Three massive goals in the second quarter to Ryan McKenzie left the home team with a three-point lead at the main break.
Dimboola was impressive early in the third - using a fast-paced game to catch the Warrack Eagles' on the back foot. Eleven scoring shots to two tells the tale of how much play the Roos had.
Advertisement
The message from the home team huddle at three-quarter time was to rally and not let the wind do the work for them. There was an ask for some polish on the use of the ball, something that was lacking in the third term.
With the breeze, Warrack Eagles couldn't make the most of the opportunity and eventually ran out of legs for the game's final quarter.
Final score, Dimboola 16.16 (112) to Warrack Eagles 11.5 (71).
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.