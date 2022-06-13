Honour-worthy or just part of the job?

There's nothing like a good gong, especially one that comes just a week after the Queen has wrapped up the celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee.
As a publication, we know awards perform well on social media and paper regardless of the level.
On Friday night, we published a lovely yarn about the Dimboola Imaginarium winning the Grampians Business Film Festival, which was read by more than 8000 people across the weekend.
Today we could have continued the momentum with the Queen's Birthday Honours.
The list is always intriguing, filled with abbreviated stories of selflessness, long and productive careers, heroic acts and community spirit.
"Recipients share some common traits - including selflessness, excellence and a commitment to service," the Governor-General said in a statement alongside announcing the honour.
"They're from different backgrounds, their stories are each unique, and each has served in different ways. This diversity is a strength and each has impacted their community and made it better."
And indeed, the list serves as a reminder of the vast range of human experiences lived out through the years.
Throughout the lists, which run into the many hundreds each year, there will always be the odd name of someone who had, until now, dropped off the radar somehow.
A former colleague, a distinguished artist, or a long-retired political figure appears amid the usual suspects like prominent community leaders or towering professionals who have contributed tirelessly to their field.
There are posthumous awards or long-overdue ones - these remind us that not everyone works with such honours in mind - they are happy to wait it out or never put any thought into public recognition.
National honours is a hotly debated topic in The Wimmera Mail-Times newsroom. We all agree there's a shortage of volunteers across the community; therefore, the amount of time devoted to a cause is much higher than in previous decades.
We acknowledge that compounded with the ever-growing demands of work and social life, holding down a committee position at the football-netball club or fundraising for an underfunded disease for any longer than a year is an achievement.
However, where the newsroom divides is the reason people put their hands up in the first place.
This year there is no shortage of people from Brighton or Mornington receiving nods for devoting a part of their life to a cause. There was no one from the Wimmera.
In the city, professionals are paid or reimbursed; however, in the country, it's not an expectation but a necessity.
Otherwise, the whole community would miss out.
We don't read about a Mum in St Kilda travelling 90 minutes to put her child in care, but it's pretty standard in the Wimmera. Patients don't travel up to six hours for treatment in the city, but that was too damn common in our community.
So when people roll up their sleeves to champion a cause, there's a debate as to whether that deed should be honoured during Australia Day or the Queen's Birthday.
I'd love to hear your thoughts on the matter.
This year, a particular line in the media release accompanying the recipient lists points out that 46 per cent of recipients in the general division of the Order of Australia Honours are women - 307 of 669 recipients.
This is welcome, of course, but hardly something that needs drawing attention to.
Women make up more than 50 per cent of the population and have been under-represented in these awards for many years.
Change is always slow, and a number close to mirroring the representation of women in society at large is nothing to mock, dismiss or sneeze at.
But it is singled out for being notable and feels contradictory - it doesn't need to be pointed out so insistently. It should simply be a fact of life.
"This is the second highest percentage of female Order of Australia recipients in an honours list since the introduction of the Australian honours system in 1975," the press release specifies.
One day hopefully soon, such a line won't need saying
Also notable among this year's recipients is a large number of people recognised for their contribution in support of Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, there's a separate Honour Roll just for COVID-19 service.
This is a category worth acknowledging as we continue living with a pandemic. The tireless work it creates is far from over.
Many Queen's Birthday celebrations are likely to be in person this year, as mask mandates are being lifted, and most of us have returned to something resembling a normal life.
Health workers, teachers, policymakers - those who have had a hand in steering the population through a crisis, often flying blind with no sense of the future.
To have been an integral part of the country's response to the pandemic is something the rest of the country won't and can't forget any time soon.
