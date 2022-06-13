The Wimmera Mail-Times

Melbourne driver blows three times legal limit in Wycheproof

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 13 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:00am
BLOW OUT: The Keilor Downs man blew more than three times the legal limit on his breath test. Picture: FILE

A Keilor Downs driver has had his licence suspended after allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit in Wycheproof over the weekend.

