Horsham's Rene Caris to end time at Geelong

Horsham footballing export Rene Caris has been informed she will not be offered a contract by Geelong for the new AFLW season.
Caris was an inaugural Cat, joining the club with pick 35 of the 2018 national draft.
The ruck made her debut in round five, 2019, playing in the Cats' first interstate win against Brisbane.
The former Horsham Saint played 12 AFLW games in her time at Geelong and featured for the Cats' VFLW team on 25 occasions.
"Rene has been here since the beginning of our AFLW journey, and has been a hard-working and friendly member of the playing group during our formative years," Geelong AFLW head of football Brett Johnson said.
