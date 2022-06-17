Horsham Rural City Council leaders have announced five priority rural roads across Horsham will receive a share of more than $5 million in Federal Government funding.
The Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program will widen 36.2 kilometres of roads throughout the municipality.
Polkemmet Road, North-East Wonwondah Road, Noradjuha-Tooan East Road, Horsham-Lubeck Road, and Dimboola-Minyip Road will be widened.
Horsham mayor Robyn Gulline said the works would occur across the next three years on roads that provide linkages to highways such as the Western, Wimmera, and Henty Highways.
"The council is very thankful to the Australian Government for this support which will enable our own Horsham Rural City Council roads budget to go so much further," she said.
"It will make our local roads safer and ensure that two B-double trucks can pass each other without moving off the road.
"It will also provide efficient and safe routes for heavy vehicles that mean they can detour around Horsham, saving time and money."
