The Wimmera Mail-Times

Operation Regal: 38 offences detected on Horsham roads

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 15 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POLICING: Highway Patrol were out in force across the Queen's Birthday long weekend. Picture: FILE

Horsham police detected 38 offences during a major road safety blitz across the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.