Superstar racehorse Nature Strip is the fastest horse in the world after triumphing in the King's Stand Stakes at the Royal Ascot on Wednesday night.
The 2021 Everest winner, partly owned by Horsham residents Craig Garland, Geoffrey Dumesny, Craig Bennett, Frank Giampaolo, and the late David McCluskey, blew away the world's best competition to win by a massive five lengths.
Garland said the win was "incredible" and was a moment he wouldn't forget in a long time.
"Even sitting in the lounge room at home it was pretty surreal to watch him come up that straight," Garland said.
"Halfway through the race, I said to my wife: 'well, I think he's got this one'."
In the end he just tore them apart.- Craig Garland
Ridden by its Everest-winning jockey James McDonald in England, Nature Strip was the bookies' second favourite - at 9-4 odds - to win the King's Stand Stakes behind American horse Golden Pal.
However, not even the Wesley Ward-trained American could stand in Nature Strip's way as he cruised to victory. Both Golden Pal and Nature Strip missed the start, however where the more-fancied American faltered, Nature Strip flew and controlled the race outright by the 400m mark.
It was an emphatic victory and a statement from the eight-time Australian Group 1 winner, who has nineteen owners spread across Australia.
Garland said the owners were rapt with the way Nature Strip stood up to the pressure of such a prestigious race.
"In the end he just tore them apart," Garland said.
"It's a fairly good achievement for him to be able to perform so well on a big stage. It's quite amazing."
Co-owners Dumesny and Bennett made the trip to the United Kingdom with their families to watch the race.
"They said it was absolutely incredible; electric... just absolutely fantastic to be a part of it," Garland said.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
