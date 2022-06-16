Demons and Warriors set for titanic clash | WFNL R9 preview

The long weekend is in the rear-view mirror, and with it the first half of season 2022.
With one game already played for round 9, Dimboola took home the chocolates against the Warrack Eagles in senior football, while the Eagles won their first victory of the season in the A Grade netball.
Yet more exciting action awaits fans as the rest of the round looks to be a belter.
In what could be a ladder-defining clash, Stawell will host Horsham at Central Park.
The two sides sit neck and neck at third and fourth on the table, with just one game separating them.
Horsham are an improved side in 2022, however the Demons have lost two out of the three away games so far this year, to the Warrack Eagles and Minyip-Murtoa.
In comparison, Stawell have only lost one game this year at home, in round one against the rampaging Rats.
If Horsham win, it'd be a statement about the Demons intentions in September, while the Warriors need to put away a fellow finals contender after losses to Minyip-Murtoa, Dimboola and Ararat.
Up at Hopetoun, the Giants will look to arrest their current form slump with victory over the Saints.
The Giants have lost their past five games, while the Saints have eked out two wins from their last three games after going winless for the first four rounds.
A win would help both sides reset their seasons after forgettable opening salvos in 2022, while a loss would make any finals hopes that bit harder.
Meanwhile at Nhill, the Tigers host reigning minor-premiers Minyip-Murtoa in another fascinating match-up.
Fresh off a historic win, Nhill will be looking to capitalise on their momentum, while the Burras aren't the nigh unstoppable force they were in 2021.
Stawell went the distance with the Burras to lose by a point, while the Rats stamped their premiership favourtism with a four-point win. Can Nhill ride their luck and make history twice in as many rounds?
In the netball, the game of the round is a season-defining clash between the Southern Mallee Giants and Horsham Saints.
Both sides are locked at three wins apiece, with the Giants inching ahead thanks to a drawn game against Stawell in round seven.
If the Giants win, the top four looks to solidify, moving a game ahead of both the Saints and the Roos, with Dimboola having lost to eighth-placed Warrack during the long weekend.
The Saints could use Dimboola's loss and a win over the Giants to leapfrog their rivals and jump up the ladder. A win for either side would have dramatic ramifications on the ladder as the season inches towards finals.
Meanwhile, the Demons have a chance to extend their eight-point lead on the ladder against a wayward Stawell side.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
