FEDERATION University has unveiled a record amount of scholarships for Wimmera students to cover the costs of studying at the university.
At an event on Friday, June 10, the university announced the new scholarship program, which will see 194 scholarships awarded across its campuses totalling more than $540,000.
Advertisement
The scholarships will cover the associated costs of studying, such as textbooks, petrol, groceries and computers.
Among the scholarship recipients was Wimmera Community Bank Network Scholarship recipient Emily Oliver who embarked on a Diploma of Nursing after working in the disability sector.
Ms Oliver said she was inspired to study nursing after the excellent care she received following the tragic loss last year of her son Henry who was stillborn.
"Nursing is something I was always interested in, but too scared to do," she said.
READ MORE:
"After losing my son last year, the nurses were so supportive.
"They were genuine, down to earth people who cried when you cried and shared their real-life stories.
"This followed the inspiring care we received after my daughter was born in 2019 and spent three weeks in special care."
She said the scholarship took the financial pressure off juggling study, work, travel and caring for her three-year-old daughter Lara.
"I thought 'I can change somebody's life as well'. I'm excited to finish my diploma and hopefully one day study a Bachelor of Nursing," she said.
"This scholarship means a lot. It takes the pressure off financially, meaning I don't have to work as much as well as juggle mum and study life."
Federation University's scholarship program began with four foundation scholarships in 2013 and has grown to support hundreds of students through the support of alumni, staff, businesses and community donors.
For more information, visit federation.edu.au/current-students/starting-at-federation/scholarships.
Federation University vice-chancellor and president professor Duncan Bentley said the scholarships enhanced the campus experience.
"Our purpose is to transform lives and enhance communities and these scholarships help to ease the financial pressure on students, providing them with the opportunity to not only succeed in their studies, but thrive within their local communities," he said.
Advertisement
"These scholarships are possible through the generosity of our donors and are a celebration of the long history of community partnership across our campuses."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.