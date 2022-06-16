HORSHAM'S Filipino community celebrated the country's 124th year of independence with a well-attended and high-spirited event.
More than 90 people from across the Wimmera and Southern Mallee travelled to Horsham for the event, which included special guests Horsham mayor Robyn Gulline and Buloke mayor Daryl Warren.
Advertisement
Philippines Independence Day is an annual holiday in the country and celebrates its independence from Spanish colonial rule in 1898. The day is also known as Araw ng Kasarinlan' or Araw ng Kalayaan , which means 'Day of Freedom'.
Wimmera Filipino Australian Club vice president Cecile Vence said the independence day event showcased the Filipino spirit, and a great time was had by all.
"It was a fun-filled event where different Filipino talents were showcased," she said.
READ MORE:
"A well-decorated barrio fiesta corner stationed Pinoy delicacies and captured everyone's attention with its appetizing look and popularity for its delicious taste.
"Filipino students from the Micro Business program of the Centre for Participation presented their micro business skills.
"But most of all, what made it even more special was the epic example of the "Bayanihan spirit " or what we call teamwork, where everyone contributed to the success of this event.
"The beautiful smiles and the spirit of hospitality which Filipinos are known for, were the highlights of the event."
The event featured a Filipino dance tribute and a rendition of the 'Bayan Ko', a popular patriotic song in the Philippines.
All dances and songs at the event were performed by members of the Wimmera's Filipino community.
Ms Vence said the celebration was important in bringing together Australia's Filipino diaspora.
"Festivals are important to us and it contributes immensely to feelings of social cohesion. Commemoration of significant historic events, as well as a remembrance of national heroes, are also important to Filipinos," she said.
"Filipinos love to get involved with lively and fun gatherings especially when our whole family is present and complete.
"It is more important for us to celebrate Independence day to commemorate our freedom, to remember the sacrifices of our heroes and appreciate sovereignty and most of all, to spread awareness of Filipino culture."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.