September contenders face test | HDFNL R9 preview

With every team rested after the Queen's Birthday long weekend, players and spectators alike will be eager for the return of winter sport at the weekend.
A top of the table clash awaits in the football, as Harrow-Balmoral face off against Rupanyup at Balmoral Reserve.
The Southern Roos are unbeaten and are in phenomenal form, while the Panthers are fresh off a 41-point victory over 2021 minor premiers Noradjuha-Quantong.
Fans can expect a scintillating clash between two sides primed to go deep into September.
Jeparit-Rainbow play host to Taylors Lake and, as they sit one win outside the top three, will look for a percentage boost over the out of form Lakers.
The Lakers have a chance to pull off one of the upsets of the season if they can come home from Rainbow with a win.
Meanwhile, Noradjuha-Quantong will look to re-establish their premiership credentials with a win over fellow contenders Swifts.
The Bombers have lost two games in a row against Kalkee and Rupanyup, having not quite managed to regain their unbeatable 2021 form thus far in 2022.
The Swifts have faired similarly, and currently sit on the cusp of finals relevance in seventh position.
Both sides will be eager for a strong win over a fellow finals fancy.
Kalkee have a chance to strengthen their flag push against the Rams at Natimuk, as will Edenhope when they travel to Kaniva to take on the Cougars.
Laharum host Pimpinio in an intriguing match up, with the Tigers searching for the second win of the season, while the Demons look to make it two wins on the trot.
In the netball, the Bombers can hope to unsettle Laharum's grip on second place with a big win over Swifts, however Swifts are a team that never go down with a fight.
Likewise, Laharum can extend their percentage lead by overcoming Pimpinio, but the Tigers look a stronger side than they did in 2021.
Edenhope-Apsley sit outside the top six on percentage, and will have an opportunity to shake up the ladder if they beat Kaniva-Leeor United at Kaniva, but the Cougars won't make things easy for the Saints.
Rupanyup will be looking for their second win of the season when they travel to Balmoral to take on the Southern Roos, although Harrow-Balmoral can be formidable to face at home.
Last but not least, ladder-leaders Kalkee will hope to keep themselves, and their lead, one game ahead of the competition with a win over the Rams at Natimuk Showgrounds.
Whatever the results, round nine will test sides and help shape the ladder as the competition inches towards the pointy end.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
