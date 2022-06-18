A south-eastern Red-tailed black-cockatoo advocate has stressed the importance of re-planting food sources to improve the species' population size.
BirdLife Australia recovery project coordinator for the south-eastern Red-tailed black-cockatoo Skye McPherson said the deforestation had impacted the species' population.
Ms McPherson said the south-eastern Red-tailed black cockatoo population usually ranged between 1000 and 1500 birds, and the species had been endangered for more than 20 years.
She said the south-eastern Red-tailed black-cockatoo was only found in south-east South Australia and south-west Victoria.
Ms McPherson said one of the main reasons why the species was endangered was because mass deforestation of Stringybark species such as Eucalyptus trees, a food source for the birds.
"The Stringybark seeds are what the red-tails like to eat. If the trees have just flowered the red-tails enjoy eating the seeds," she said.
Ms McPherson said individuals could help the bird species by planting trees.
"I would like to see more people planting vegetation and planting more natives to support the whole ecosystem," she said.
Ms McPherson encouraged people who owned farmland to plant Stringybark or Redgum species.
"If you have some Redgums you can protect them by putting a fence around the trees to stop livestock damage," she said.
Ms McPherson said there were more south-eastern Red-tailed black-cockatoos in Victoria than in states such as South Australia because more food was available for the species.
"In South Australia, there isn't a lot of Stringybark left but in places in Western Wimmera there is more forest with Stringybark," she said.
"The population size has not fluctuated significantly because the species is a long-lived species."
Ms McPherson said on May 10, the company she works for hosted an annual count for the species.
She said more than 100 volunteers attended the event, which had been going on for more than 20 years.
Ms McPherson said volunteers travelled far and wide within the range of the cockatoo in south-east South Australia and south-west Victoria.
Ms McPherson said that 15 volunteer groups during the day monitored food supplies.
She said there were 1143 sightings of the south-eastern Red-tailed black-cockatoo and there had been sightings of large flocks from Edenhope to Mount Gambier in South Australia.
"We had an impressive 70 groups comprising searching for Red-tails in Stringybark forests across its range," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
