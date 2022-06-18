The Wimmera Mail-Times

South-eastern Red-tailed black-cockatoo advocate calls for more revegetation of food supplies for the species

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
June 18 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ENDANGERED: A female Red-Tailed Black Cockatoo and a chick. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A south-eastern Red-tailed black-cockatoo advocate has stressed the importance of re-planting food sources to improve the species' population size.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.