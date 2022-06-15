The Apsley Cup returned on Sunday June 12, with the race allowing fans for the first time since 2019.
After a day of festivities, the $50,000 race was won by interstate competitor Not Usual Glorious, while the Wimmera's Brawl won second place.
South Australian trainer Travis Doudle-trained gelding, ridden by jockey Neil Farley, blitzed the competition to win the race by three lengths.
The result never looked in doubt as the visiting racehorse cruised to lead at both the 800m and 400m marks.
Not Usual Glorious is owned by Port Adelaide AFL players Darcy Byrne-Jones, Tom Rockcliff and 2021 Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines.
Horsham trainer Paul Preusker and jockey Christine Puls had a strong showing, with Brawl surging late in the race to snare second spot.
Brawl was in tenth place early, and in seventh at the 400m mark, before roaring home to claim silver.
Naracoorte racehorse Farooq and jockey Jacob Opperman rounded out the podium, with the Sue Murphy-trained gelding almost catching Brawl before the finish line.
The Apsley Cup was originally transferred from Edenhope to Casterton, following recent drainage works after holes were discovered in the track during the Edenhope Cup in March.
The Edenhope Racing Club determined to move the event on June 1, to allow the surface to consolidate.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
