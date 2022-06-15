The Wimmera Mail-Times

Not Usual Glorious takes home the chocolates in not your usual Apsley Cup

By Alex Blain
June 15 2022 - 7:00am
WINNER: Not Usual Glorious blitzed the field to take home the chocolates in an not a usual Apsley Cup. Picture: RACING.COM

The Apsley Cup returned on Sunday June 12, with the race allowing fans for the first time since 2019.

