Greyhounds' thrilling run continues | Horsham greyhound racing report

Trainers from the Wimmera districts continued to produce impressive results over a combined 36 races held at the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club over the past eight days, with meetings held on the June 6, 9 and 14.
The Horsham club has been allocated seventy race meetings for the upcoming 2022/2023 financial year, a new record for meetings held in a twelve-month period for the club.
Last Monday the club raced in the foreign morning time slot but this didn't diminish the results of local trainers.
Crymelon Comet for Warracknabeal trainer Ian Bibby continued his ultra-consistent form breaking through for a well-earned victory in the Grade 5 410m event.
Comet settled in the back half of the field, but railed hard and displayed his customary strength storming home to win by three lengths in the time of 23:55sec.
The kennel also struck on Thursday, Crymelon Neptune took out the Grade 7 410m event.
Neptune was trapped midfield early but used his race sense to perfection to storm home winning by over two lengths in 23:74sec
War Widow for Pat and Cliff Smith used box eight to her advantage circumnavigating the field and swooping on the lead turning for home to go away an easy winner in 23:47sec in the mixed Grade 4 and 5 event.
Team Fullerton from Red Cliffs struck in the first event of the day the 410m maiden event with Pressure Rising winning in the smart time of 23:51sec, with Rockstar Austin (Pat and Cliff Smith) and Dark Light (Heather Baxter) filling second and third positions respectively.
Doug and Paul Hammerstein of Ararat took out the tenth race on the card with Lektra Sammy showcasing a brilliant front running performance giving nothing else a chance going on to win in 23:54sec for the fifth-grade event.
Thursday had the club racing in the midday timeslot, Pat and Cliff Smith of Wonwondah had the locals off to a perfect start winning the second race on the program with Rockstar Austin who was victorious by more than six lengths, after missing the start and being forced to work through the field he produced a strong run of 23:80sec for the 410m Maiden event.
The Rockstar wasn't satisfied with just that victory rising to mixed 6/7 Grade on Tuesday, Rockstar was un-wanted in betting, turning for home midfield the race was wide open but Rockstar stormed down the middle of the track and swooped on the leaders to win by just under two lengths in 23:73sec.
Sinful Angel rounded out a great week for the camp on Tuesday leading everywhere but the post finishing second to the highly talented Zigzag Cabang in flying time of 23:05sec.
Rodney and Kerry Prowse, another pair of Red Cliffs trainers, took out the first of the Grade 5 410m Heats, Cool Lady began smartly from the rails draw and led by just over a length going through the first turn but on straightening for home it was clear nothing was going to catch her and she won comfortably in the quick time of 23:29sec.
Kraken Shimmer for Bill and Helen Hartigan of Horsham came out running in the second heat of the Grade 5 410m heats and worked hard throughout as challenges were laid down by Impingement (3rd) and King Kaboom (2nd) but the daughter of (Barcia Bale x Kraken Flash) dug deep and just wouldn't lay down to hang on and win in the smart time of 23:43sec.
