Sides up for season-defining challenges | Wimmera Hockey R7 preview

After a break for the Queen's Birthday long weekend, the Wimmera Hockey Association resumes with round seven on Anzac Park in Warracknabeal this weekend, with several teams approaching a critical point that could define their season.
The feature match in the Open competition will see the Kaniva Cobras and Horsham Hurricanes play off to consolidate a place towards the top of the ladder.
A victorious Cobras will tighten their grip on second spot, but a good win by the Hurricanes could see them take over that position.
The Dimboola Burras face the daunting task of taking on the undefeated Yanac Tigers, and even if they don't end the Tigers' winning run, they still need to perform well to regain some of their early-season confidence as they attempt to return to the top four before the finals.
The Nhill Rangers would dearly like to earn their first points by defeating the home team before they fall too far off the pace, as they are already two wins outside finals contention.
A victory will keep their final's prospects alive, while a successful Hoops will consolidate third place, but with a good win they could rise into second.
The most interest in the Women's competition will be in the clash of the bottom two teams, as the home side is still looking for their first win, and the Nhill Thunderbird's only victory came when they last met.
A Warrack win will see them move up into fourth place, and a Nhill win will keep them in the top four and create some breathing space ahead of fifth place. Either result will see the victor in fourth place at the end of the round.
In the other game, the Horsham Jets have the chance to prove their credentials as a premiership contender when they attempt to stop the undefeated Kaniva.
If they can get their best team on the field, they are capable of a win, but Kaniva's depth within their playing roster is proving to be a significant factor keeping them ahead of the other teams.
