HORSHAM Toyota is being congratulated for going above and beyond for a mother whose car and valuables were stolen.
On Wednesday, June 15, Horsham mother-of-three Emily Friedrichsen was given the keys to her brand new Toyota Kluger by the team at Horsham Toyota, capping off an emotional saga of trying to navigate insurance claims.
She said the support she received from the car dealership during that period was invaluable, which included providing her with a loan car free of charge and back-end support.
"It is really emotional. We live in a small town, and you want to live in a small town when things like this happen because people rally," Ms Friedrichsen said.
It all started when Ms Friedrichsen's car was broken into in early April.
The thieves took off with the family's nappy bag, which contained the car's keys, cars and jewellery, among other things.
"It wasn't just the keys, there was also my Pandora jewellery that had been with me all around the world and my new bubba's first outfit that he wore home from the hospital and his healthcare book," Ms Friedrichsen said.
"He is a healthy baby but we have had some issues, so we needed that record, which was quite devastating."
After calling the police and her insurance provider, Ms Friedrichsen got in touch with Horsham Toyota, who offered to lock up her car while the keys were still missing.
The way we treat our customers would be different from the big smoke. Our word of mouth and our reputation in the local community is pretty important for us.- Joel Kelly, Horsham Toyota
The police however had yet to fingerprint the vehicle and a tow truck would only have been able to come out the following Monday.
The family attempted to block in the car with other vehicles but were unsuccessful. In the early hours of Sunday morning, the thieves had taken off with Ms Friedrichsen's vehicle.
A lengthy insurance process ensued involving an investigation into the theft, and negotiations with Ms Friedrichsen's provider on which preferred dealer her new car would be supplied from.
"The insurance had not come through - they needed to investigate the incident putting my integrity into question. I know why they had to do it, but it was still a really lengthy process," Ms Friedrichsen said.
All through the process, Ms Friedrichsen said the team at Horsham Toyota provided her unwavering support.
"These guys just kept in contact. At one stage the car busted and broke down - So they picked it up and put more oil in it free of charge," Ms Friedrichsen said.
"They let me keep the loan car, and I was checking in every week asking when they needed the car back but it was fine. I asked if I could give them something for the hire of the car and they told me to forget it."
Horsham Toyota sales manager Joel Kelly said by the time Ms Friedrichsen was able to access her insurance the dealership had put an identical car on hold for her.
He said everyone on the team was pleased to have been able to make her situation easier.
"It has all worked out for her and we are really happy for Emily," Mr Kelly said.
The business itself deserves to be credited for going above and beyond.- Emily Friedrichsen
"That is the main thing, we have a customer who is really happy.
"The way we treat our customers would be different from the big smoke. Our word of mouth and our reputation in the local community is pretty important for us.
"If we can go above and beyond for one person we are happy to do it for others as well."
With the keys to her new car secured, Ms Friedrichsen said she wanted to spread the message of how important supporting the Wimmera's businesses was.
"In this town, we have a community, we really, and I wanted to make sure the community knew that we have amazing businesses and they deserve to know," Ms Friedrichsen said.
"The business itself deserves to be credited for going above and beyond."
