A wide range of employers and educators will gather in Horsham as part of 2022's Western Victorian Careers Expo, which will return to an in-person event on June 21.
The expo, which has been running in the Wimmera for more than 30 years, will feature displays from many in the Wimmera skills and training industry, including Federation University, Skilllinvest and Longerenong College, among others.
More than 25 schools have registered attendance for the event, with an expected 1700 students to fill the Wimmera Events Centre in Longerenong for the expo.
Wimmera Southern Mallee LLEN executive officer Tim Shaw, a key organiser of the careers expo, said it would be a great opportunity for young people to try their hand at many possible career options.
"The expo is open to everybody, we welcome job seekers and job changers. Anyone else is welcome, there is free admission," he said.
"We have over 80 exhibitors, so there is a lot. There is the opportunity to expose our young people to a range of careers they might not have thought of.
"Also showing that young people do not have to move away to get a good career."
The careers expo will feature displays from Federation University, among other universities, providing information about tertiary pathways both in and outside of Horsham.
The expo will also feature a wide array of vocational and apprenticeship opportunities.
Highlights include a Skillinvest Drop-in Centre, which will provide young people information about undertaking and apprenticeship - and possible apprenticeship opportunities within the region.
The successful try-a-trade event display will return to the expo, which will give students a hands-on experience in trades such as bricklaying, carpentry and welding, among others.
Mr Shaw said organisers were pleased to be able to return to a face-to-face program and stressed the importance of having a Wimmera-based careers event.
"I think the benefit of it is that there are significant career expos in Melbourne and Ballarat, but the opportunity to deliver locally means our students can come here for one day and make it back home that night. It makes it much easier and more affordable," he said.
"It is just a great opportunity for our kids to come along and really have their eyes open to a whole lot of career information."
