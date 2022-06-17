St Kilda midfielder Seb Ross remembers Danny Frawley as a larger-than-life character; a Saints champion who never lost the charisma and joy from when he was the boy in Bungaree.
"He was a part-time backline coach in the early days I was at the club, so I've got a few memories with the great man," Ross told Australian Community Media
Advertisement
"He was just as everyone described him, such a loveable, loud, charismatic person who brought everyone along for the ride.
"(For Danny), it was all about inclusion and connecting people, and that's certainly what he did in the brief time I worked with him at the footy club. It was just non-stop laughter when he was around."
READ MORE:
The selfless characteristics Ross described saw Frawley become a driving force in the campaign to destigmatise mental health.
Frawley, who died in 2019, spoke openly about his mental health and encouraged people to talk to each other about their problems.
St Kilda and Essendon players will continue to advocate for the cause on Friday night in their round 14 match, part of the now-annual Spud's Game: Time 2 Talk.
MORE NEWS:
Players will form a circle in the middle of the ground, while the normal 7:50 start time will be delayed by two minutes with Nathan Burke, a great mate of Frawley, to deliver an on-field address honouring Spud's legacy and urging everyone to check in with family, friends and acquaintances.
Ross said he was proud to be able to continue the campaign.
"Spud's daughter, Chelsea, and her team have put a mountain of work in, and as a club, it's something we're really proud to be involved in and to help continue Spud's legacy," he said.
"Particularly in the mental health space. We all know someone close to us or know someone who knows someone who has their own mental health battles. It's such a huge issue.
"To keep Spud's legacy going and to support Chelsea and the rest of the Frawley family on such a special night, it's going to be awesome."
Supporters are being encouraged to purchase a virtual footy, with all funds raised going directly to life-saving mental health and suicide prevention programs run through the Danny Frawley Centre.
Advertisement
The DFC opened its doors in February, with more than 1000 people taking part in its programs. By the end of the year the DFC will also encompass a recovery centre, wellness hub, gym and consulting suites for allied health practitioners.
Virtual footys can be purchased at www.movember.com/spud and can be shared across social media.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.