Saints have Giant party, Burras bite Tigers | WFNL R9 report

The Queens Birthday long weekend split round has come to a close with big wins and a thriller to boot.
The Horsham Saints have enjoyed something of a resurgence of late, with three wins from their past four games - the latest a 71-point mauling of the Giants at Hopetoun on Saturday.
The Saints kicked ahead of the Giants with four unanswered goals in the second term and held onto their lead in the third, but a six goal to none final term sealed the win for the visitors.
Stalwarts Gage Wright, Tom Vincent and Sam Clyne were the best for the Saints, while Angus Martin booted three goals.
Sam White, Leigh Stewart and Jackson Trengove toiled for the home side, but it wasn't enough.
The win catapults the Saints into fifth position on the ladder and back into finals contention, while the Giants appear listless and have lost their past six games.
Meanwhile the Warriors continued to cement their place in the top four with a relatively comfortable win over Horsham in Stawell.
The Warriors booted four goals to one in the first quarter, and held onto the lead for the rest of the afternoon, thanks to stellar contributions from Jackson Dark, Jack Walker and Thomas Eckel.
Horsham pushed hard to win the final quarter, buoyed by great performances by Billy Carberry, Rhys Barber, and Patrick Purcell but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit and Stawell emerged 14-point winners.
Minyip-Murtoa put Nhill to the sword during its visit to Davis Park, winning by a mammoth 103-points on the back of an eight-goal opening term.
Burra mainstays Will Holmes, Lachlan Johns and Corey Morgan moved the ball effortlessly, while Jae McGrath lead the goalkicking with 4 majors. Despite the lopsided scoreline, Tigers veteran Tim Bone and brothers Jarryd Dahlenburg and Mitch Dahlenburg battled hard and kept the Tigers looking positive.
Ladder-leaders Ararat had the bye, stretching their unbeaten streak for another round.
In the netball, Horsham have stretched their own winning streak with a 12-point win over a valiant Stawell side. The Demons lead by just three points at quarter time, but extended its lead as the game progressed.
Georgie Carberry and Grace Manserra played magnificently for the visitors, while Stawell's Madi Taylor and Ebony Summers did their best to keep the Warriors in the hunt.
The Horsham Saints rose to third on the ladder with a 10-point win over the Southern Mallee Giants.
Scores were neck in neck early, before the Saints, like the Demons, gradually increased their lead as the game went on.
Jami Luhrs and young gun Jorja Clode were the pick of the Saints, nudging their team ahead, despite the efforts of Giants Emma Mill and Steph Thomson.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
