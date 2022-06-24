The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham out in front, mid-season in the WFNL | Netball report cards

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
June 24 2022 - 7:00am
TIGHT RACE: Teams jostle for position in a relatively even competition in 2022. Picture: FILE

The resurgent Demons have dominated the first half of the year in the Wimmera Football Netball League, while a few contenders are battling it out below.

