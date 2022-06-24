Mid-season: Where does your team sit in the HDFNL? | Netball report cards

Kalkee have stormed to the top of the Horsham District A Grade competition and are sitting pretty on top of the ladder. Kalkee's biggest win came in round three, when the Kees held the Panthers scoreless to win by 40-points. The Kees one and only loss arrived in round seven, with the Bombers raining on the Kees home parade to win by 13-points. They're flying, but a few clashes lurking in the future could bring the heat.