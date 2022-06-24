Mid-season: Where does your team sit in the HDFNL? | Netball report cards

A tight race has emerged in the Horsham District Netball League, and with just the top six making finals the second half of the season will be a fierce contest.
Kalkee
Kalkee have stormed to the top of the Horsham District A Grade competition and are sitting pretty on top of the ladder. Kalkee's biggest win came in round three, when the Kees held the Panthers scoreless to win by 40-points. The Kees one and only loss arrived in round seven, with the Bombers raining on the Kees home parade to win by 13-points. They're flying, but a few clashes lurking in the future could bring the heat.
Laharum
Laharum began the season much as they left off, with big wins leaving their opponents in the dust, however cracks have emerged with close losses to Kalkee and Edenhope-Apsley. Laharum's biggest win came in round nine, when the Demons scorched the Tigers by 57 points. Laharum can be trusted upon to bounce back in the second half of the season.
Noradjuha-Quantong
Noradjuha-Quantong are looming as the competition's dark horse, however the Bombers' big wins are offset by losses to Harrow-Balmoral and Laharum. The Bombers biggest win has come against Rupanyup in round eight by 38-points. Laharum gave the Bombers their biggest loss; 23-points in round five. The Bombers are thus far the only team to defeat Kalkee but need to continue finishing off other finals contenders.
Harrow-Balmoral
Harrow-Balmoral are comfortably at the front of the peloton on percentage, but the question remains whether the Southern Roos can hop any higher. The Southern Roos' biggest win this season came in round nine, when Harrow-Balmoral defeated the Panthers by 66-points The Roos have a proven ability to win matches but losses to Kaniva-Leeor and Edenhope-Aspley muddy the water.
Jeparit-Rainbow
2021 was a breakthrough season as Jeparit-Rainbow stormed into the finals for the first time since merging, the Storm have enjoyed a solid first half of 2022. The Storm's biggest win came early, when they crushed Rupanyup by 52-points in round one, while the side's 39-point loss to Kalkee was its biggest loss. The Storm face a testing few weeks, lining up against the Southern Roos and Bombers in rounds 10 and 11.
Kaniva-Leeor
Kaniva-Leeor have had a rollercoaster of a season thus far in 2022; winning games by big margins and dropping others. Kaniva-Leeor's biggest win was a 60-point rout of Rupanyup in round seven, while its biggest loss remains to Kalkee by 23-points in round one. The Cougars face ladder-leaders Kalkee in round 12, a clash that will test their finals credentials.
Edenhope-Apsley
The Saints have clawed their way back from three losses in their first three games to win the next five on the trot, including wins over Laharum, Harrow-Balmoral and Kaniva-Leeor. Edenhope-Apsley's biggest win came in round six, 31-points over Pimpinio. If the Saints can maintain their current momentum, they'll be a force come September.
Natimuk United
Natimuk began the year on a positive note, with two wins from its first three matches, however tough opposition stalled the Rams' momentum. The Rams' biggest win came in round one, when they overcame the Tigers by 11-points, while a 34-point loss at the hands of Harrow-Balmoral was Natimuk's biggest of the season.
Swifts
After finishing sixth in 2021, the Swifts have suffered a form slump in the first half of 2022, conceding an average of 49 points a game. The Swifts biggest loss of the season came in round six, when Swifts went down by 39-points against the Storm. However, a close loss to Kalkee and a 9-point win over Rupanyup show Swifts are not down and out.
Pimpinio
Pimpinio's plethora of young talent continue to emerge in what is a development year for the Tigers. The Tigers' only win for the year was a comfortable 20-point win over the Panthers in round five, while the side's biggest loss came in round nine, by 57-points against Laharum. With Pimpinio leading the ladder in Under 17 and unbeaten in Under 15, the future is bright for the Tigers.
Rupanyup
The Panthers have had a forgettable season and are still searching for a win.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
