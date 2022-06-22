A Horsham first aid training centre is partnering with a vet clinic and neighbourhood house to deliver a unique school holiday activity.
On July 5 Horsham Neighbourhood House will host a first aid course for children aged nine to 13.
Casey Kosch First Aid Training will be providing the humans-focused part of the course alongside Your Family Vet, which will provide an animal-focused portion.
Ms Kosch said the course would offer a wide array of engaging activities for children.
"They do a bit of CPR, they do defibrillator, and then we do a bit of bandaging and snake bites," she said.
"That kind of goes into Sarah's stuff, where she talks about snake bites and what to look for with animals."
Ms Kosch said this would be the second iteration of the course, which had a successful debut as part of Yarriambiack Shire's school holiday activities.
The course has since partnered with Horsham's Neighbourhood House, which will be providing the space for the learning activities.
Horsham Neighbourhood House manager Charlie Helyar said he believed the course was a great initiative and jumped at the opportunity to partner with Casey Kosch and Your Family Vet.
"I am the host. I am happy to have it at the house. It is a really good thing for kids. Kids love learning and they love pets and animals. It is a really engaging thing for them all," he said.
Ms Kosch said the idea came about to offer the course after she saw a lack of school holiday activities for children in the nine to 13 age group.
"I think that sometimes in the community they miss out on a lot of stuff," she said.
"They are really quite intelligent and they really have that learning ability.
"We have sold this course out in one day, so we are putting on an extra one. It just shows that the kids really want to learn. I think that it provides extra life skills."
Tickets have sold fast for the course and will be available on https://caseykoschfirstaid.com.au/.
Ms Kosch said that fruit and show bags will be provided to all who attend the free event.
"The kids just really engage. I think when you take them outside of the school environment and with other kids, it is more relaxed," she said.
"It is great to be able to give back to the community too. Especially with COVID. I think they need it, something to look forward to on the holidays."
