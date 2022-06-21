The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham council's community safety unit staff to wear body cameras

Updated June 22 2022 - 6:56am, first published June 21 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFETY FIRST: A Horsham Rural City Council community safety officer with a body camera. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

IN an attempt to combat aggressive behaviour, the Horsham Rural City Council's community safety unit have adopted the use of body cameras .

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.