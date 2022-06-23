Season defining clashes await | WFNL R10 preview

The Wimmera Football Netball League is back on track after the conclusion of a thrilling split round, which saw teams snare their first wins, or their biggest for the year.
Ladder-leaders Ararat will look to continue their unbeaten run when they host the fourth-placed Stawell. Stawell have put together a solid run of form but the Rats will be well-rested after having a two week break.
The Southern Mallee Giants head to Dimboola with intent, looking to undo the form slump that has derailed their 2022 season.
The Giants had the better of the Roos in their previous encounter in round one, however the Giants have lost their past six games. Dimboola have dropped just one game since round three - to table-toppers Ararat.
The Burras clash with the Saints could be the match of the round, with the result having season defining implications.
The Horsham Saints' have won three of their past four games, but the fitfh-placed Saints newfound form will face its biggest test yet when the Burras head to Coughlin Park.
The reigning premiers sit second on the ladder and are fresh from trouncing the Tigers by 103 points.
With the Saints and Giants facing tough competition, fourth-placed Horsham have a chance to open a gap between themselves and the bottom four when they host Nhill.
The Tigers are searching for their second win of the year, after triumphing by just two-points against the Giants in round eight to score their first win in over 1,000 days.
In the netball, Minyip-Murtoa's clash with the Horsham Saints appears as the match of the round, with the result having implications for both teams' premiership aspirations.
The Burras sit second on the ladder, the Saints third, both locked on points at four wins each.
Just two points separate the two sides, but the Giants and Roos have enjoyed mixed-fortunes so far in 2022.
With both sides coming off losses in round nine, the question going into round ten surrounding which of the two sides can get up and get their seasons back on track.
Stawell face a make or break clash with Ararat at Alexandra Oval, with the Warriors needing a win to revitalise their season.
The Rats, however, will be wary of underestimating the Warriors, who have remained competitive throughout the season for little reward.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
