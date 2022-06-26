The Wimmera Mail-Times

Mitch Creek stars in Puerto Rican debut for Mets de Guaynabo

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated June 26 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR: Mitch Creek said his decision to join the Mets was one that would help further his career. Picture: METS DE GUAYNABO

Horsham basketball star Mitch Creek has enjoyed a stellar debut with Puerto Rican club Mets de Guaynabo in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.