Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Cars 1
$349,000
AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham
AGENT: Tim Coller 0418 504 415
An exciting opportunity exists to secure a charming fully-renovated home in central Horsham for owner-occupation or immediate return. Licensed estate agent Tim Coller said the home is currently leased through Airbnb with incredibly high occupancy levels and outstanding return on investment.
On a corner allotment with further subdivision potential (STCA), this welcoming home boasts beautiful polished floorboards, plaster archway and classical chandelier. Enjoy cosy lounge, adjoining dining and fully-refurbished stone-topped kitchen. A shade sail over timber decking is the perfect outdoor entertaining space.
Inspection will impress and delight, open this weekend.
