Young Wimmera boundary umpires enjoy a day out at the Big Freeze

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
June 23 2022 - 9:00am
DAY OUT: The nine boundary umpires had a field day at the MCG in front of 76,000 supporters. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

Nine of the Wimmera's next generation of umpires enjoyed a day out during the Queen's Birthday game between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG.

