Nine of the Wimmera's next generation of umpires enjoyed a day out during the Queen's Birthday game between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG.
AFL Wimmera-Mallee Umpires coach Cam Pickering said the day was a delight for all involved, and will be an experience the young umpires never forget.
"What a tremendous experience 9 of our young boundary umpires as the AFL Wimmera-Mallee Umpires rebooted their what used to be annual bus trip to an AFL match," Pickering said.
"Attending the Collingwood versus Melbourne game on the Queen's Birthday, the AFLWM umps got to sit right alongside the 'Big Slide' that all the celebrities go down to raise awareness to fight MND.
"They were also front and centre on the TV broadcast and chatted to hosts Hamish McLoughlin, Tim Watson and Brian Taylor throughout.
However, the day only improved from there, Pickering said.
"The nine umpires then went one better and got to go down into the very same changerooms as the Ash Barty, Eddie Betts, Justin Langer had been only moments earlier, to get ready to head out onto the mighty MCG in front of 76,000 people to umpire the half time Auskick matches." Pickering said.
"As a special treat, Melbourne fan Phoenix Hopper and Pies' fan Ash Hicks got to line up at the players race and high five the AFL players as they came back out onto the field.
"A fantastic experience and hopefully not the last time they will grace the MCG field in either a playing or umpiring capacity!"
Two of the young umpires who participated in the day were Tadhg and Jarhyn Martin, who according to mum Kellie, had a ball of a time at the game.
Jarhyn said he really enjoyed seeing how the Big Freeze was run both on and off the field, and watching Mason Cox play.
He also really enjoyed watching all the sliders.
Tadhg said he enjoyed the whole day, but especially being so close to all the sliders and seeing AFL legend Neale Daniher up close.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
