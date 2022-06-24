An award-winning immersive theatre experience that looks at society's relationship with food is coming to Horsham's Maydale Reserve as part of the Art Is... festival.
Running daily from June 22 to June 26, Eating Tomorrow will see participants taken through four projections of the future, and how each possible outcome may affect dining and food.
Steph Daughtry, one of the artist behind the event, said audio-visual elements would provide an immersive experience as people are taken through hypothetical future scenarios.
"What people can expect is that they can travel through four different rooms and each of those rooms will evoke a different future that we might be moving into," she said.
"They will get to eat food as well as interact with an audio-visual performance. It is quite immersive but it is not pushing people outside of their comfort zone too much."
Ms Daughtry is one half of Post Dining, the arts company that produces Eating Tomorrow.
She and fellow artist Hannah Rohrlach created the show to debut at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in 2021, where it received rave reviews and notched two awards for sustainability and best interactive experience.
The idea for the show took inspiration from the Australian Academy of Science's Future Conversations project, which posited four potential scenarios for Australia in 2050.
Ms Daughtry said the scenarios; growth, constraint, catastrophe and transformation, form the basis of the show, with viewers passing through four rooms representing each possible future.
"Obviously there are lots of different ways those situations can eventuate in the real world, and they all kind of interrelate as well," she said.
"Growth is a future of excess and fun. Constraint is a lot more clinical and restrictive. Catastrophe is exactly what it sounds like, everything has gone to hell a little bit.
"Transformation is the really nice hopeful one at the end - the one people see before they are let out into the real world."
Soylent Green will be absent from the scenarios, however, the show will look at the future of food production with things like lab-grown meat and edible insects.
Ms Daughtry said the show would also look at how native foods could be integrated into our daily diets - and had engaged Wotjobaluk people from the area for aspects of the performance.
"There will be moments where there will be local references," she said.
"Part of the show is understanding first nations perspectives and connection to country, we have also spoken to some aboriginal collaborators as well who have lent their voices to parts of the production.
"There are soundscapes and audio-visual stuff where we have recorded snippets from local Wotjobaluk people."
To buy tickets for Eating Tomorrow, visit the Art Is... website on https://www.artiswimmera.com/product-page/eating-tomorrow-1.
