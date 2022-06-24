The Wimmera Mail-Times

Eating Tomorrow comes to Maydale Reserve for Art Is... festival

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 24 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOOD ART: The Post Dining team Hannah Rohrlach and Steph Daughtry. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

An award-winning immersive theatre experience that looks at society's relationship with food is coming to Horsham's Maydale Reserve as part of the Art Is... festival.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.