The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Rural City Council unveils public artwork by the river

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 25 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACTIVATION: Horsham Rural City Council Engineering and Capital Projects manager Mazen Aldaghansti (left) with artist Alex Sanson and Project Office coordinator Dianna Blake. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

A new artwork set to be the centrepiece of the entrance to the Wimmera River precinct has been unveiled by council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.