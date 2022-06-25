CHAMPION rower and Olympic gold medalist Lucy Stephan is back on top of the world after winning a World Cup event in Poland.
Stephen joined Annabelle McIntyre, Kat Werry and Bronwyn Cox in the women's fours crew holding off a crew from The Netherlands to claim gold.
After an even first 1000m, the Australian team upped its rating in the third 500m and eventually prevailed by a boat length.
It was the same result as was seen at the Olympics in Tokyo, however, with two new crew members in Werry and Cox.
The Australian men's coxless fours also claimed gold, backing up their Tokyo performance. Both men's and women's eights secured podium finishes in their finals, the women's crew winning the bronze medal behind the Danes and the Dutch, while the men's crew won the silver medal in the last race of the day, behind the Germans.
Rowing Australia's performance director Paul Thompson said it was a terrific way to start the international season, adding many of the members on the Australian team were competing at the level for the first time.
"It has been an encouraging start to our international racing for 2022, and the Paris Olympiad," he said.
"It was fabulous to see the fours maintain their winning ways and how hard the crews fought to get on the podium.
"The nine podium finishes is credit to the hard work, dedication and effort of our rowers, coaches and support staff. The team has built some good momentum in Poznan and now look to maintain it into Henley Royal Regatta and Luzern World Cup in the coming weeks."
The Australian Rowing Team, except for the Para-athletes, will next be racing at Henley Royal Regatta from June 27 to July 3 in England, followed by another round of the World Cup from July 8-10 in Luzern, Switzerland.
The full Australian Rowing Team will compete at the World Championships in Racice, Czech Republic from September 18-25.
