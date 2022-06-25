The Wimmera Mail-Times

Anne Webster declared Mallee member by AEC

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 26 2022 - 3:11am, first published June 25 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP: In the 2022 federal election Anne Webster won 69 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote. Picture: FILE

Anne Webster has been declared as the member for the seat of Mallee by the Australian Electoral Commission.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.