Anne Webster has been declared as the member for the seat of Mallee by the Australian Electoral Commission.
The commission came to the decision in Bendigo on Tuesday, June 21, after the vote count for the seat was finalised.
Dr Webster thanked the electorate of Mallee for choosing her to represent them for the next three years.
"It is truly humbling to have the privilege to represent Mallee for the next three years. I have always put the interests of our community first and continue to fight hard to see that Mallee gets its fair share," she said.
"There is a lot of work to be done over the next three years in holding the incoming government to account as Australia face significant challenges."
Dr Webster also outlined some of her key concerns for the region, such as finding a childcare solution in the Dunmunkle area, among others.
"I am focused on lobbying hard for Labor to support commitments to valuable projects in Mallee such as the Dunmunkle Child Care, Davis Park in Nhill, the Murray River Adventure Trail, and many more," she said.
"I want to thank my community for their trust, my grassroots Nationals campaign team, my hardworking staff and my wonderful husband and family for their tireless support."
Dr Webster retained Mallee after first being elected to the seat in the 2019 election, following the resignation of its former Nationals member Andrew Broad.
In 2022, Dr Webster won the seat with a larger two-party-preferred margin than in 2019, winning 69 per cent of the vote over Labor's Carole Hart.
The election victory continues the long history of Nationals representation for the seat, which has not changed hands from the Country/ Nationals Party since its creation.
