Triggering change, palm oil & electric vehicles

Congratulations Ben on your great editorial, and for including your colleague Jacobs, editorial.
I found both an excellent read.
I believe the more we are open and share about facing challenges in our lives, the more chance we have of helping others to do the same and hopefully as a result we will not be faced with so many facing serious mental health or leaving our lives prematurely as a result.
Personally, I have followed Brene Brown for many years and for those interested, her TED talks on vulnerability, shame and courage are well worth watching, and I feel life changing for those open to new approach and outlook.
Brene describes the link between courage and vulnerability as, "having the courage to show up when you can't control the outcome".
Margie Warrell, (who grew up in Gippsland and now presents internationally) also has a podcast, "Is shame keeping you stuck", and a great book "You've Got This"
"Over time, the "shame" stories we tell ourselves can keep us stuck in self-sabotaging patterns that cut us off from all that is lovable in ourselves and good in our lives" - Margie Warrell
I hope that your editorial triggers many to have the courage to speak up and share their challenges with others close to them or with professionals and wish them all the best for a life where they feel complete and true to themselves.
Thank you for raising this discussion with your editorial.
The massive increase, across the world, in relation to the clearing of land to make space for oil palm plantations is, without doubt, totally out of control. Animals are being decimated in huge numbers. It seems that this senseless killing will only stop when all the world's forests, that can be cleared to produce oil palm plantations, have been cleared. I assume many people would not realize that when they visit their local supermarket it would be almost certain they would buy a product , or products, containing palm oil. The use of palm oil is widespread. The clearing of land, to plant trees that produce palm oil, causes a multiple number of problems, one of which is that it adds to the ever increasing incidence of climate change. There are a number of brands that use 100% sustainable palm oil. It may be wise, for peace of mind, to have a look at some of these brands.
There has been much discussion of late on whether or not you should invest in a home charger if you buy an EV. I suggest that unless you drive a taxi or other delivery vehicle and drive many times a day it would be wise to wait and see if you need one.
I bought an EV a couple of months ago thinking that I would need a charger; but I was cautious about signing up for one immediately as I felt I needed first to sort out with ActewAGL that I wasn't compromising in any way my existing the feed-in tariff contract for the power generated by the photovoltaic panels on my roof.
After I took delivery of the car I quickly found that by simply connecting it to the existing power point in my garage it recharged overnight - and sometimes in just a few hours depending on how far I had travelled.
I no longer recharge every time I take the car out. Why spend the money on a charger if you don't need it?
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
