Triggering change, palm oil & electric vehicles

The massive increase, across the world, in relation to the clearing of land to make space for oil palm plantations is, without doubt, totally out of control. Animals are being decimated in huge numbers. It seems that this senseless killing will only stop when all the world's forests, that can be cleared to produce oil palm plantations, have been cleared. I assume many people would not realize that when they visit their local supermarket it would be almost certain they would buy a product , or products, containing palm oil. The use of palm oil is widespread. The clearing of land, to plant trees that produce palm oil, causes a multiple number of problems, one of which is that it adds to the ever increasing incidence of climate change. There are a number of brands that use 100% sustainable palm oil. It may be wise, for peace of mind, to have a look at some of these brands.