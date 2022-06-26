Emmerson Lawes
The Round 8 winner of the Horsham District Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award Noradjuha-Quantong Under 17 netballer Emmerson Lawes.
Emmerson and her family have been involved at NQFNC for a number of years.
She has played all her junior netball with our family club and currently enjoying a mid-court position with the 17 under team, with another year to play in 2023.
This will give her time to further develop and continue to grow.
Emmerson shows fair play, sportsmanship and her team mates, opponents and umpires at all times is of a high standard .
Fantastic and well-deserved Emmerson!
Congrats from all at the Noradjuha-Quantong Football Netball Club.
Ethan Heard
The Round 8 winner of the Spirit of Football award for the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League season Noradjuha Quantong U/17 footballer.
Ethan is a dedicated member of NQFNC. He is one of our many developing footballers in our under 17s team who is well respected works well with all his teammates.
He also shows he is committed to improving his football, always asking questions at training on how he can be better.
While he is fairly quiet off the field, the effort and competitiveness Ethan shows on the field can't be ignored. Always giving his best on and off the field.
The Noradjuha Quantong Football Netball Club congratulates Ethan on this much deserved recognition of his sportsmanship, fair play and respectful character.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
