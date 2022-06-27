The Wimmera Mail-Times

Amy Shark performs at Horsham Town Hall on July 22

JH
By James Halley
June 27 2022 - 1:50am
PERFORM: Amy Shark performing at Rod Laver Arena. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Internationally renowned Australian artist Amy Shark comes to Horsham Town Hall on her See U Somewhere Tour on Friday, July 22.

