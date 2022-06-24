Turning a check-in into a holiday | A Mum's World

Who knew that me taking mum down to check-in to hospital in Ballarat would turn into such a luxurious little holiday for me?
It turns out that one of the best things about picking up after your family flat chat, is that when you take a break from the task for any length of time, you experience an instant vacation vibe.
Advertisement
I decided to stay overnight in Ballarat this time around to make the most of the 'one vaccinated and masked visitor for two hours a day' policy in place at St. John of God.
This meant that I could help settle mum in, then be there after her biopsy on day two.
In hospital I got to behave like a mixture of bossy adult daughter and annoying middle child to mum as I drove her around, carried her bags, shopped for some extra items and gobbled up her bread-and-butter pudding when she couldn't fit it in.
I also tried to get her to order the wine with her dinner, but she is much too health-conscious to fall for that one.
When I wasn't in the hospital with mum, I was soaking up the sweet sensation of a hotel room all to myself.
I hogged the whole bed and all of the throw rug.
The remote control was never out of my hand and I didn't stay on one channel for too long either - watching two shows at once.
I drank up all of my favourite cups of tea and then downed the hot chocolates too as I didn't have to share.
All the little bottles of conditioner went into my long hair, and I talked to myself aloud non-stop without worrying that anyone would lose their patience with me.
My trip even took on a slightly international feel when I had Indian takeaway for dinner, Italian eat-in food for brunch and Japanese sushi just because I could.
I left mum in good spirits, with her mobile phone fully charged and lots of calls coming in from her three other offspring.
I'm already planning my next visit - hoping to leave the teenagers and hubby at home again so I can check-in on mum and check-in to that hotel once more.
Surely I missed several countries cuisines?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.