Milestone Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association field umpire Damon Harrison wants to see more people take up officiating.
Harrison, who will umpire his 250th match on Saturday, says umpiring numbers "aren't great" but is optimistic they can be improved.
"I'm hopeful that we can put some numbers together and get the association really roaring with numbers, which would be great," Harrison said.
"We're always gaining new members, young and all different ages."
Harrison, still in his early-20s, said he started umpiring when he was around 12 years old to earn some extra pocket money.
He began as a boundary umpire but eventually was promoted to a field umpire.
"It was a good way to meet new people," Harrison said.
"I wasn't much of a footy player so it's good to be on the other side of football and I get to control the game."
The young whistle-blower was modest when asked about reaching the 250-game mark.
"It's not something umpiring that you go after but it's always nice to knock one off each time," he said.
Harrison said umpiring senior grand finals had been the highlight of his career so far.
Treatment of officials is regularly a topic of conversation and Harrison said "it's always pretty tough" being a field umpire.
"You have some good days where you don't cop a lot but then you'll have some days where you cop a bit," he said.
"I don't mind it personally. I find it a bit of fun."
Harrison's 250th match as an official will be the senior clash between South Rovers and Timboon Demons.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
